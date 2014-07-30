BRIEF-Metro Investment Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 154 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
July 30 Chinese mobile security software maker NQ Mobile Inc said it received a buyout offer from investment firm Bison Capital Holding Co for about $490 million.
The non-binding cash offer of $9.80 per American depository share was at a premium of 42 percent over NQ Mobile's Tuesday close. NQ Mobile shares rose as much as 22 percent.
In May, NQ Mobile sold a small stake in its unit, FL Mobile, to China's Bison Capital for about $15 million.
The Chinese software company, which has been accused of fraud by short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group, said its board was reviewing the proposal.
NQ's stock has been volatile since Muddy Waters made the allegations in October, plunging from a high of $25.90 just before the report was released to a low of $3.45 this month.
NQ shares closed up 8 percent at $7.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 24 -12.1 9.4 -10.1 ^January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19