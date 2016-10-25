(Corrects to read has not committed to any new fundraising,
paragraph 1)
DUBAI Oct 25 Kuwait's National Real Estate
Company (NREC) in a bourse statement on Tuesday said it has not
committed to any new fundraising activity.
The company's chief financial officer Shiv Hiremath told
Reuters on Monday that the company planned to issue a $500
million sukuk early next year to help fund new projects and to
refinance existing debt.
"The company's policy is to analyse its capital structure
and financing options for its requirements towards a project or
the company as a whole," the bourse statement said.
"It has not looked at any contract or committed to any new
financial activity," the statement said.
