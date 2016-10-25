(Corrects to read has not committed to any new fundraising, paragraph 1)

DUBAI Oct 25 Kuwait's National Real Estate Company (NREC) in a bourse statement on Tuesday said it has not committed to any new fundraising activity.

The company's chief financial officer Shiv Hiremath told Reuters on Monday that the company planned to issue a $500 million sukuk early next year to help fund new projects and to refinance existing debt.

"The company's policy is to analyse its capital structure and financing options for its requirements towards a project or the company as a whole," the bourse statement said.

"It has not looked at any contract or committed to any new financial activity," the statement said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)