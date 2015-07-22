July 22 The National Retail Federation, the
biggest U.S. retail association, cut its forecast for retail
sales growth in the country this year, citing an unexpected
slowdown in growth in the first half of the year.
The NRF now expects U.S. retail sales to grow 3.5 percent in
2015, lower than the 4.1 percent growth it forecast in February.
" ... A deflationary retail environment has been especially
challenging for retailers' bottom lines," NRF Chief Economist
Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IecmqW)
Kleinhenz said the weak first half sales were due to bad
weather through most of the winter, the West Coast ports issues,
a stronger dollar, weak growth overseas and a fall in energy
sector investments.
Households also seemed to be spending more on services than
on goods, he said.
NRF said sales grew 2.9 percent during the first half of
2015 and are expected to grow 3.7 percent over the next five
months.
NRF's calculations include general retail sales and
non-store sales, and exclude automobiles, gas stations and
restaurants.
