Feb 10 The National Retail Federation said it
expects U.S. retail industry sales to increase 3.1 percent in
2016, helped by employment growth and "steady" consumer
confidence.
U.S. retail industry sales, which exclude automobiles, gas
stations and restaurants, are projected to exceed the 10-year
average of 2.7 percent, the retail trade association said on
Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Rq2mnU)
"Wage stagnation is easing, jobs are being created and
consumer confidence remains steady," NRF Chief Executive Matthew
Shay said in a report.
The NRF said it expects the unemployment rate to drop to 4.6
percent by the end of 2016. U.S. jobless rate stood at 4.9
percent in January.
Spending will come largely from the growth in jobs and not
as much from increased wages, the NRF report said.
"Lower gas prices are creating more discretionary income to
save, pay down debt and spend on travel, eating out and personal
services," said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.
The association also said it expects non-store sales in 2016
to increase by 6-9 percent.
"Despite the headwinds our economy faces from international
developments - particularly in China - we think 2016 will be
favorable for growth in the retail industry," Shay said.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)