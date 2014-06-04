June 4 NRG Energy Inc is close to a deal
worth more than $800 million to buy Alta Wind Energy Center, the
largest wind farm in North America, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the paper
reported citing the people. (r.reuters.com/dyz79v)
Tehachapi, California-based Alta Wind is owned by Terra-Gen
Power, an affiliate of private-equity firms Global
Infrastructure Partners and Arclight Capital Partners.
In December 2013, NRG Energy announced its intention to
close down two of its coal-fired power plants in Maryland due to
tightening air emission regulations.
On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency unveiled new
regulations that require the U.S. power sector to cut carbon
dioxide emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The regulation could
transform the sector that relies on coal for nearly 38 percent
of electricity generation.
NRG Energy and Terra-Gen Power could not be immediately
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
