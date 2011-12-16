* MidAmerican takes 49 pct stake in First Solar project

* Buying stake from NRG Energy

* Project is 290-MW Agua Caliente solar farm in Arizona

Dec 16 Warren Buffett's MidAmerican Energy Holdings made its second foray into solar energy in as many weeks, saying on Friday it will buy a 49 percent stake in an Arizona power plant from NRG Energy Inc .

MidAmerican, the utility affiliate of Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc , said it will take a stake in the 290-megawatt Agua Caliente project in Yuma County, Arizona. The plant is being built by solar power company First Solar Inc and is supported by a $967 million loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The announcement comes a little over a week after MidAmerican said it would buy First Solar's 550 MW Topaz Solar Farm power plant in California.

"We are aggressively pursuing opportunities to expand our presence in the renewable energy sector, and the Agua Caliente project is another important step toward that goal," Greg Abel, Chief Executive of MidAmerican, said in a statement.

NRG had said in May that it planned to bring partners into the project.

The partnership "enhances the strength and credibility of what was already one of the world's leading solar projects," NRG CEO David Crane said.