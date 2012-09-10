Sept 10 NRG Energy Inc on Monday sold $990 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $900 million. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NRG ENERGY AMT $990 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 494 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A