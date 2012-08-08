Aug 8 Independent power producer NRG Energy Inc reported a bigger-than-expected profit on higher retail sales and customer count, and declared its first ever quarterly dividend.

NRG, which struck a deal last month to buy rival GenOn Energy Inc, said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 15.

The net income fell to $251 million, or $1.08 per share, from $621 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue fell 5 percent $ 2.16 billion.