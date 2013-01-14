LONDON Jan 14 NR Investments: * Announces new purchase of Bumi PLC shares and increased stake in the company * Refutes claims by Bakrie family * Criticises Bakries' threat to other shareholders to

renege on their offer to exit Bumi PLC * Relationship Agreement does not inhibit shareholders'

power to remove the board and appoint a new one * Increase holdings to 14.799% of Bumi's voting shares,

equivalent to 18.214% of forthcoming general meeting vote