Dec 29 NRJ Group SA :

* Says Jean-Paul Baudecroux and Maryam Salehi signed agreement not to sell their 21.11 percent stake in NRJ for next two years

* Says hold on trading 21.11 percent shares was signed as 'Pacte Dutreil' agreement on Dec. 19 Source text bit.ly/1ttAuVU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)