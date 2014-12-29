BRIEF-Weebit Nano remains on track to meet 40nm target by end of 2017
Company remains on track to achieve 40nm working cells by end of calendar year 2017
Dec 29 NRJ Group SA :
* Says Jean-Paul Baudecroux and Maryam Salehi signed agreement not to sell their 21.11 percent stake in NRJ for next two years
Says Jean-Paul Baudecroux and Maryam Salehi signed agreement not to sell their 21.11 percent stake in NRJ for next two years

Says hold on trading 21.11 percent shares was signed as 'Pacte Dutreil' agreement on Dec. 19
April 27 U.S. software company Cloudera Inc raised $225 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said, giving the company a market valuation of about $1.9 billion, a steep fall from the $4.1 billion it was once valued at in the private market.