FRANKFURT, April 14 NRW Bank has
filed a law suit against Austrian "bad bank" Heta for
non-payment of bonds following a suspension of its debt imposed
by Austrian financial regulators, the German public sector
lender said on Tuesday.
NRW is demanding full repayment of 275.5 million euros
($294 million) it held in three senior notes that were issued
under German law and covered by guarantees of the Austrian state
of Carinthia, NRW said in a statement.
"It is without precedent that a public guarantor that also
has legislative authority should try to retroactively withdraw
Carinthia's obligation to creditors by changing the law," NRW
Bank Chief Executive Klaus Neuhaus said in the statement.
Austria nationalised defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria in
2009 and last year decided to wind down most of it via bad bank
Heta Asset Resolution rather than let it go bust.
Austrian regulators last month took control of Heta and
imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit
found writedown needs that blew a hole of up to 7.6 billion
euros in its balance sheet. This leaves holders of Heta debt in
limbo and facing the prospect of losses.
German banks have about 5.6 billion euros in exposure to
Heta, according to the Bundesbank. They face material, though
manageable, losses from the debt suspension, credit rating
agency Fitch has said.
The Frankfurt regional court where NRW filed its suit
declined comment. It is not clear if other German banks also
plan to take legal action.
Financial daily Handelsblatt newspaper reported the launch
of the suit on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9370 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Andreas Kroener and Maria
Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)