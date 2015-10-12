Oct 12 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said it will introduce a ship in China in 2017 to tap the fastest growing market for cruises.

China has been the focus of investment for cruise operators including Carnival Corp , which said in January it was in talks with a state-owned agency to develop a cruise line for China.

Carnival also shifted its chief operating officer to Shanghai last year to lead the company's initiatives in China.

The Chinese market for cruise travel could nearly double to $11.5 billion in sales by 2018, compared with $6.8 billion in 2013, according to research firm Euromonitor.

The new ship from Norwegian Cruise Line could accommodate 4,200 guests, the company said on Monday.

Norwegian Cruise Line also said it opened offices in Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)