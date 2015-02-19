OTTAWA Feb 19 The U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) identified North Korea as the source of the recent
cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment after
analyzing the software used in the intrusion, NSA Director
Admiral Michael Rogers said on Thursday.
Speaking to a Canadian security conference, Rogers explained
that the discovery was part of the agency's efforts to develop
software to counter cyberattacks.
"We ultimately ended up generating the signatures to
recognize the activity ... used against Sony," Rogers said.
"From the time the malware left North Korea to the time it got
to Sony's headquarters in California, it crossed four different
commanders' lines or areas in the U.S. construct."
Sony's network was attacked by hackers in November as the
company prepared to release "The Interview," a comedy about a
fictional plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The attack was followed by online leaks of unreleased movies and
emails that caused embarrassment to executives and Hollywood
personalities.
North Korea has described the accusation as "groundless
slander."
Rogers said that cyberthreats are different from physical
threats since they travel beyond geographical boundaries. He
said the cyberthreats are also blurring the line between the
public and private sectors, sometimes prompting new and
unexpected partnerships.
"If you had told me (in the past) that I was going to be
spending time working on an offensive act against a motion
picture company, I would have thought: 'What? What does that
have to do with me?' And yet that's the world we find ourselves
in."
