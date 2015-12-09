(Adds RIC of London Stock Exchange Group)

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd enters into a memorandum of understanding with London Stock Exchange Group

understanding with London Stock Exchange Group * Source text: MUMBAI: India's leading stock exchange National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). The multi dimensional MOU will ensure close collaboration between the two exchanges as they work towards setting up a joint research centre. The MOU also covers subsidiaries of NSE, with the objective of harnessing mutual synergies across various NSE and LSEG initiatives. Ms. Chitra Ramkrishna, MD & CEO, NSE and Mr. Xavier Rolet, CEO, LSEG, are signing the MOU today in London (around 2:00 pm GMT). The joint research centre, as proposed in the MOU, is expected to launch products and services on a range of capital markets matters. It also aims to explore further collaboration between the group companies including in indexes and debt market development, within the prevailing regulatory framework. The MOU can significantly contribute towards the growth of the Government of India's SEZ initiative in the Gift City, Gujarat, which has been notified as India's first International Finance Centre (IFC). NSE and LSEG will conduct a joint feasibility study on the opportunities for collaboration in the GIFT City and will also explore the potential of establishing a trading platform in GIFT City.

