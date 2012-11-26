Nov 26 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) has named Chitra Ramkrishna as its new chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2013, the country's biggest stock exchange said on Monday.

NSE's current CEO Ravi Narain will become its non-executive vice chairman, effective April 1, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)