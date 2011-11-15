Nov 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 114,728.6 million rupees

Open interest* : 2,563,983

Total Traded Quantity : 2,242,433 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of

Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades

---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 68.9100 69.1175 68.7050 68.7450 30462 1372.06 19906 3909 EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.1175 69.4200 69.0150 69.0650 15223 203.20 2935 505 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.5500 69.6400 69.2800 69.2850 2550 22.88 329 84 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.6900 69.8250 69.4800 69.4800 2398 6.20 89 13 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.7625 69.7625 69.7625 69.7625 45 2.09 30 2 EURINR 26-Apr-12 69.6800 69.6800 69.6800 69.6800 4 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.4900 80.8200 80.3350 80.5925 8995 653.13 8103 2392 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 80.8025 81.1000 80.6600 80.9200 2346 66.99 828 328 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.0000 81.3000 81.0000 81.3000 184 0.81 10 8 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 65.6250 66.0400 65.5000 65.9950 9262 440.60 6694 1879 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 65.7625 66.2500 65.7300 66.2025 4769 102.87 1558 351 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.9150 65.9150 65.9150 65.9150 360 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Nov-11 50.5475 50.8950 50.5275 50.8275 1204892 98831.78 1947135 54080 USDINR 28-Dec-11 50.8300 51.1500 50.8050 51.0925 963248 9442.67 185078 4769 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.0200 51.3700 51.0150 51.3125 172591 1636.03 31933 1203 USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.2150 51.5500 51.1850 51.4900 47678 774.47 15072 408 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.3400 51.7100 51.3375 51.6450 45529 895.62 17377 420 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5550 51.8575 51.5350 51.7825 16086 192.55 3726 158 USDINR 29-May-12 51.7900 51.8800 51.7500 51.8700 5273 9.69 187 9 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.5000 51.9900 51.4650 51.9900 5753 55.52 1070 26 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.7975 52.1700 51.7500 52.0350 11711 0.62 12 7 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.8300 52.2850 51.8300 52.1125 5798 9.63 185 12 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.2000 52.2025 52.2000 52.2025 7640 2.66 51 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.3325 52.4500 52.2000 52.2000 1186 6.44 123 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)