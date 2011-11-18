Nov 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 126,087.2 million rupees

Open interest* : 2,734,042

Total Traded Quantity : 2,429,078 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of

Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades

---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 68.9950 69.6400 68.9225 69.4750 27543 1691.51 24402 4378 EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.2100 69.8600 69.2100 69.7975 17861 375.17 5386 813 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.6675 70.1150 69.5975 70.0400 3644 193.03 2763 252 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.8700 70.2000 69.8000 70.1300 2512 13.51 193 23 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.6925 81.4650 80.6250 81.3925 9797 988.80 12205 2942 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.0000 81.8000 80.9975 81.7475 4064 236.87 2914 492 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.5000 81.9000 81.4800 81.7900 226 5.31 65 15 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 81.9900 81.9900 81.9900 81.9900 27 2.05 25 3 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 66.4100 67.0575 66.4100 66.9775 9956 391.41 5859 1584 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.7000 67.2675 66.6700 67.2000 5310 73.68 1099 255 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.0800 67.4000 67.0800 67.2250 394 2.22 33 7 USDINR 28-Nov-11 51.1100 51.5000 51.0950 51.4275 1220969 98977.19 1927222 48209 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.4200 51.7475 51.3650 51.6750 1096075 11963.84 231731 5700 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.5000 51.9300 51.5000 51.8525 175010 7415.98 143023 2091 USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.8150 52.0625 51.7675 52.0075 49176 1868.94 35964 759 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.0375 52.2150 51.9350 52.1500 53005 1515.62 29085 536 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.2100 52.3875 52.1100 52.3075 19222 98.62 1889 85 USDINR 29-May-12 52.1875 52.5000 52.1725 52.4425 6234 246.50 4708 120 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.4500 52.6500 52.1800 52.4700 6053 3.57 68 17 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.5500 52.8000 52.5500 52.8000 11731 0.16 3 3 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.9000 52.9300 52.6000 52.9300 6057 16.88 319 18 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9200 52.9600 52.7000 52.7300 7872 5.85 111 11 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.8950 52.9900 52.7500 52.9350 1304 0.58 11 9 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)