Dec 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,084.99 million rupees Open interest* : 2,034,451 Total Traded Quantity : 1,585,010 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.2000 69.4600 69.1725 69.3700 25036 1589.18 22915 4260 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.7100 69.7700 69.5775 69.6800 11397 104.77 1504 230 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.8450 69.9650 69.8000 69.8900 2745 3.21 46 11 EURINR 26-Apr-12 70.0000 70.1200 70.0000 70.0000 48 3.36 48 7 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.0000 70.0000 68.0000 70.0000 3 0.69 10 2 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 80.4800 81.0000 80.4775 80.8625 9057 1417.43 17569 3916 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.8000 81.3100 80.8000 81.1925 1169 46.92 579 170 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 81.1050 81.3600 81.1050 81.2825 29 62.29 768 11 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 81.3950 81.3950 81.3950 81.3950 527 144.66 1780 12 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.2800 66.7725 66.2800 66.6850 10996 404.19 6077 1507 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.6000 66.9500 66.5500 66.9200 882 34.01 510 160 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.5425 51.9300 51.5225 51.8550 1401989 73760.56 1427323 37118 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.7800 52.1750 51.7700 52.1075 315428 3389.16 65287 1963 USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.9700 52.3600 51.9700 52.2900 102143 800.10 15351 438 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.1900 52.5500 52.1900 52.4825 67468 817.67 15632 322 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.5000 52.6700 52.4400 52.6575 26358 234.26 4460 115 USDINR 29-May-12 52.6200 52.8500 52.6000 52.8425 11499 191.90 3640 76 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.9000 53.0500 52.7500 53.0025 6558 27.56 520 16 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.0000 53.4400 52.8100 53.2100 12671 2.33 44 15 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.0000 53.2400 52.7200 53.2400 6204 2.64 50 9 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.2000 53.4000 53.1800 53.4000 8400 0.27 5 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.3500 53.6000 53.3000 53.5075 7394 2.03 38 15 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4000 53.7000 53.4000 53.6475 6450 45.80 854 41 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)