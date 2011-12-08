Dec 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,112.49 million rupees Open interest* : 2,072,851 Total Traded Quantity : 1,749,482 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.5125 69.7775 69.5125 69.5675 25897 2107.65 30257 5143 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.8100 70.0900 69.8100 69.8975 11934 139.75 1997 392 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.1500 70.2800 70.0900 70.0950 2844 13.76 196 42 EURINR 28-Mar-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.9500 1054 71.45 1010 2 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.4000 81.7350 81.4000 81.5225 9128 982.75 12044 2490 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.5200 82.0500 81.5200 81.8375 1420 55.95 683 216 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.0600 82.1200 82.0350 82.0350 34 0.41 5 3 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.3950 27 41.38 500 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.9750 67.1800 66.8625 67.1500 10945 682.13 10178 1993 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.1175 67.3800 67.1000 67.3750 1052 30.39 452 156 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.8425 52.0925 51.8425 51.9600 1423662 82576.03 1588799 41209 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.4500 52.4500 52.1200 52.2175 331273 3523.90 67467 2108 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.3775 52.5250 52.3400 52.4075 103536 992.76 18941 529 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.6000 52.7000 52.5000 52.6075 62696 598.30 11369 262 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.9000 52.9000 52.7700 52.8125 27617 160.43 3037 106 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0000 53.0750 52.9600 52.9875 12143 50.82 959 43 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1450 53.3000 53.1250 53.1350 6149 48.18 905 27 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.2800 53.5000 53.2125 53.2350 12672 17.35 326 10 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.4000 53.5500 53.3200 53.3225 6364 8.69 163 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.5200 53.6800 53.5150 53.5175 8560 8.78 164 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.6300 53.7900 53.5100 53.5375 7394 0.70 13 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.0000 54.0000 53.6025 53.9000 6450 0.91 17 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)