Dec 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,865.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,038,540 Total Traded Quantity : 2,318,023 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.7000 70.1200 69.6700 70.0550 25466 1953.36 27951 4490 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.7000 70.4400 69.7000 70.4000 12967 155.15 2208 450 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.3625 70.7025 70.3625 70.5875 2856 2.82 40 11 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.5000 70.7000 70.5000 70.7000 129 75.62 1075 9 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.0000 71.0000 70.0000 70.5000 3 0.28 4 2 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.0000 71.2000 69.0000 70.1000 3 0.28 4 2 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.6025 82.1350 81.6025 81.9675 10776 1682.90 20559 2876 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.0500 82.4000 81.9275 82.2950 1493 48.09 585 229 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.6000 82.6000 82.6000 82.6000 34 0.41 5 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.1200 67.6725 67.1200 67.2375 10667 759.12 11249 1691 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.1500 69.1500 67.4000 67.4850 1175 37.42 553 183 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.3000 52.5525 52.1775 52.2475 1305348 108038.00 2061968 49111 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.5000 52.8075 52.4500 52.5175 402455 8205.68 155846 3155 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8000 53.0050 52.6600 52.7200 108426 1191.60 22558 747 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.7000 53.2000 52.7000 52.8900 67189 439.83 8296 268 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.2250 53.4000 53.1000 53.1650 28477 130.41 2447 111 USDINR 29-May-12 52.4000 53.6000 52.4000 53.3750 12268 41.62 778 34 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.6300 53.7225 53.5000 53.6700 6405 24.90 464 9 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.7900 53.9400 53.4700 53.7050 12939 15.57 289 30 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.9300 54.0300 53.7600 53.7700 6369 5.86 109 8 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.0500 54.1900 54.0500 54.1900 8561 0.27 5 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.2000 54.3000 54.1500 54.2700 7794 23.07 425 33 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.2500 54.4000 54.0550 54.3000 6740 32.83 605 41 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)