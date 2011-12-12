Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 135,804.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,022,773 Total Traded Quantity : 2,551,331 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.9100 70.2950 69.8100 70.2075 24526 1861.52 26557 4787 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.2500 70.6500 70.1900 70.5675 14416 210.34 2986 422 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.3750 70.8425 70.3750 70.8050 3052 19.61 277 38 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.9500 71.0000 70.7725 70.9000 682 39.74 559 11 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.9000 82.7700 81.7900 82.6525 11732 1318.14 16036 3083 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.8000 83.0500 82.1300 82.9150 1624 125.96 1528 227 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.4050 83.1850 82.4050 83.1850 34 0.33 4 4 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.3500 83.3500 83.3500 83.3500 27 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.4500 68.1275 67.4100 67.9775 11173 1339.06 19777 3836 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.7000 68.3700 67.6450 68.2550 1425 58.69 863 231 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.2000 53.0300 52.2000 52.9375 1272042 123580.00 2346215 68682 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.5950 53.3000 52.5575 53.2100 409412 4432.89 83726 3567 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8225 53.5175 52.7950 53.4500 120262 1759.70 33108 914 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.0100 53.7500 52.9900 53.6600 60851 609.00 11366 282 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.3150 53.9575 53.3150 53.8725 29769 249.55 4651 146 USDINR 29-May-12 53.5775 54.0975 53.5775 54.0600 12520 27.10 503 42 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.7375 54.3000 53.7125 54.2000 6643 16.65 308 13 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.0475 54.4500 53.7400 54.3750 12950 10.54 195 22 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.9900 54.8225 53.9900 54.5675 6434 6.20 114 13 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.2500 54.9500 54.2000 54.8975 8844 74.76 1368 115 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.3400 54.9900 54.3400 54.8850 7400 45.21 826 37 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.5800 55.0000 54.4700 54.8750 6955 19.85 363 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)