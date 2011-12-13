Dec 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 153,657.13 million rupees Open interest* : 2,033,480 Total Traded Quantity : 2,841,626 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.2150 70.8500 70.1900 70.5200 24176 2629.39 37256 6691 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.5975 71.2000 70.5950 70.9100 16957 298.64 4211 528 EURINR 27-Feb-12 71.0000 71.3000 71.0000 71.1550 3121 29.02 408 70 EURINR 28-Mar-12 71.5000 71.5200 71.3100 71.3100 238 39.66 556 5 EURINR 26-Apr-12 71.1000 71.5000 70.0500 70.1475 73 1.82 26 3 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.9000 83.7875 82.9000 83.2350 12921 1507.03 18056 3950 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.4675 84.1075 83.4200 83.5125 1892 67.25 803 239 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.9000 84.2000 83.7075 83.7075 86 9.56 114 24 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.7000 83.7000 83.5000 83.5100 52 2.09 25 6 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.4100 68.9150 68.4100 68.5350 11319 997.85 14530 2889 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.6950 69.1525 68.6550 68.8175 1641 52.94 768 258 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.1125 53.6950 53.1125 53.3550 1208046 131362.00 2455680 69357 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.9425 53.9600 53.4925 53.6300 442271 11028.03 205133 5586 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.6025 54.1800 53.6025 53.8650 146593 3573.18 66161 1221 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.9500 54.3825 53.9500 54.0750 66912 1424.50 26277 589 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.2500 54.6150 54.2000 54.3175 32954 392.26 7209 231 USDINR 29-May-12 54.4500 54.8000 54.4500 54.4925 14818 158.17 2895 63 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.5000 55.0000 54.5000 54.5575 6663 28.20 514 47 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.0000 55.1900 54.6600 54.6650 12929 8.46 154 21 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.0000 55.3400 54.8725 54.8900 6486 12.25 222 26 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.2500 55.5400 55.1500 55.2250 8843 7.35 133 13 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.5000 55.7000 55.2050 55.2050 7418 7.48 135 13 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1000 55.7500 55.1000 55.3750 7071 19.99 360 36 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)