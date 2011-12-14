Dec 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 153,643.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,154,382 Total Traded Quantity : 2,830,018 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.0000 70.3800 69.9775 70.2850 22416 1698.43 24199 4805 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.6000 70.8000 70.4000 70.6900 17375 233.78 3313 425 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.8275 71.0000 70.7000 71.0000 3268 38.65 545 56 EURINR 28-Mar-12 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 237 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 83.2000 83.6700 83.1200 83.5750 12479 715.21 8576 1950 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.8650 84.0300 83.5000 83.9800 2005 32.95 393 135 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.8200 69.2850 68.8200 69.2050 11568 1518.83 21996 3984 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.3500 69.5350 69.1450 69.4550 1857 59.75 862 172 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 2 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.6775 54.0850 53.6500 53.9800 1198768 125122.00 2323598 65039 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.9750 54.3850 53.9550 54.2875 536587 15759.19 291107 5573 USDINR 27-Feb-12 54.3150 54.6425 54.1850 54.5375 161132 5449.34 100246 1517 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.5100 54.8975 54.4050 54.7750 85982 2303.23 42198 653 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.8100 55.1100 54.6500 55.0575 35582 365.21 6657 196 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0300 55.2900 54.0300 55.2750 15352 284.51 5198 76 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.0625 55.5000 55.0000 55.3725 6959 21.93 397 31 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.2000 55.8000 55.2000 55.4475 12935 9.87 178 24 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4000 56.0900 55.4000 55.6500 6501 3.17 57 14 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6100 56.0500 55.6100 55.7375 8850 7.77 139 34 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.6000 56.1400 55.5750 55.8875 7428 5.64 101 14 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.9000 56.8775 55.7525 56.1450 7099 14.36 256 37 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)