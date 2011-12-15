Dec 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 206,006.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,221,649 Total Traded Quantity : 3,781,641 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.7900 70.7900 69.8625 69.9550 22887 1401.54 19925 4455 EURINR 27-Jan-12 71.0125 71.1400 70.3500 70.4000 17396 161.75 2284 387 EURINR 27-Feb-12 71.3000 71.3400 70.6500 70.7825 3344 23.96 338 50 EURINR 28-Mar-12 71.5050 71.5050 70.9000 71.0000 236 7.67 108 6 EURINR 26-Apr-12 71.6400 71.6400 71.1850 71.1850 104 2.29 32 4 EURINR 29-May-12 71.8800 71.8800 71.8800 71.8800 59 2.16 30 4 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 83.9000 84.1875 83.3200 83.4075 12255 793.29 9463 2458 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 84.3000 84.5450 83.6325 83.7825 2015 86.75 1030 339 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 84.5000 85.7525 83.7500 84.5350 103 24.68 292 93 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 84.3500 84.3500 84.2500 84.2500 52 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 69.8675 69.8675 69.0000 69.1025 10510 969.87 13947 2606 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.9100 69.9975 69.3475 69.4400 2896 114.69 1643 236 USDINR 28-Dec-11 54.4625 54.6375 53.7725 53.8175 1129454 173206.00 3197845 79040 USDINR 27-Jan-12 54.7575 54.8425 54.0900 54.1400 630280 20636.31 378753 7694 USDINR 27-Feb-12 54.9975 55.0500 54.3475 54.4150 186548 4492.57 81999 1769 USDINR 28-Mar-12 55.2050 55.3100 54.6150 54.6625 92108 2453.35 44622 1031 USDINR 26-Apr-12 55.3650 55.5775 54.8825 54.9175 42218 874.95 15840 368 USDINR 29-May-12 55.6250 55.8025 55.1000 55.1150 19170 346.34 6237 164 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.7000 56.7000 55.4000 55.4175 6956 61.17 1101 37 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.9000 56.9000 55.6100 55.6900 12941 25.65 459 28 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.5000 56.8000 55.6500 55.6500 6352 33.03 589 26 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.6000 56.6900 55.8350 55.8500 9307 41.91 744 36 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.4500 56.9100 56.1000 56.1000 7357 238.88 4231 65 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.9200 56.9375 56.1300 56.4875 7101 7.18 127 24 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)