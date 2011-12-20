India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Dec 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,847.37 million rupees Open interest* : 2,366,193 Total Traded Quantity : 1,727,958 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.0450 69.4875 68.9325 69.3675 16357 1419.46 20505 3284 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.5750 69.9300 69.3925 69.8400 17550 131.63 1889 352 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.8275 70.1925 69.8275 70.1225 3667 43.37 620 68 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.3500 70.3500 70.3500 70.3500 261 10.90 155 10 EURINR 26-Apr-12 70.2975 70.2975 70.2975 70.2975 104 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.1525 83.1375 82.1025 82.9275 10139 826.99 10007 2660 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.7525 83.5300 82.7000 83.3475 3220 140.07 1687 375 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.1000 83.7500 83.1000 83.6425 662 10.35 124 28 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.8000 83.9500 83.7500 83.7750 555 42.88 510 11 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.9900 68.2950 67.9900 68.0375 10312 882.30 12943 2166 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.3775 68.6500 68.2825 68.3200 3324 101.55 1482 221 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.2100 53.2100 53.0000 53.0625 1150297 77341.46 1456027 40755 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.4825 53.5500 53.3400 53.4250 737070 8680.00 162329 3966 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7000 53.8375 53.6150 53.7150 198330 2160.54 40190 768 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.0000 54.1300 53.8600 54.0050 103656 747.36 13826 339 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.2450 54.4100 54.1925 54.2825 50787 84.65 1559 64 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0800 54.6100 54.0300 54.4700 21495 215.92 3962 33 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.7850 54.8450 54.7850 54.8450 7260 0.49 9 3 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 14393 0.77 14 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5500 55.5500 55.5500 55.5500 9652 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.5500 55.7000 55.3000 55.5975 7102 6.51 117 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: