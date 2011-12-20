Dec 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,847.37 million rupees Open interest* : 2,366,193 Total Traded Quantity : 1,727,958 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.0450 69.4875 68.9325 69.3675 16357 1419.46 20505 3284 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.5750 69.9300 69.3925 69.8400 17550 131.63 1889 352 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.8275 70.1925 69.8275 70.1225 3667 43.37 620 68 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.3500 70.3500 70.3500 70.3500 261 10.90 155 10 EURINR 26-Apr-12 70.2975 70.2975 70.2975 70.2975 104 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.1525 83.1375 82.1025 82.9275 10139 826.99 10007 2660 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.7525 83.5300 82.7000 83.3475 3220 140.07 1687 375 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.1000 83.7500 83.1000 83.6425 662 10.35 124 28 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.8000 83.9500 83.7500 83.7750 555 42.88 510 11 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.9900 68.2950 67.9900 68.0375 10312 882.30 12943 2166 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.3775 68.6500 68.2825 68.3200 3324 101.55 1482 221 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.2100 53.2100 53.0000 53.0625 1150297 77341.46 1456027 40755 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.4825 53.5500 53.3400 53.4250 737070 8680.00 162329 3966 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7000 53.8375 53.6150 53.7150 198330 2160.54 40190 768 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.0000 54.1300 53.8600 54.0050 103656 747.36 13826 339 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.2450 54.4100 54.1925 54.2825 50787 84.65 1559 64 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0800 54.6100 54.0300 54.4700 21495 215.92 3962 33 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.7850 54.8450 54.7850 54.8450 7260 0.49 9 3 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 14393 0.77 14 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5500 55.5500 55.5500 55.5500 9652 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.5500 55.7000 55.3000 55.5975 7102 6.51 117 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)