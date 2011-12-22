Dec 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,562.83 million rupees Open interest* : 2,292,118 Total Traded Quantity : 2,016,497 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 68.9025 69.1800 68.7725 68.8525 15543 995.74 14438 3049 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.6425 69.6725 69.2800 69.3550 18419 181.62 2615 547 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.7800 70.0000 69.6850 69.7825 4555 117.41 1681 221 EURINR 28-Mar-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.0975 301 5.60 80 2 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.6800 82.9550 82.6100 82.6700 7589 966.40 11674 2789 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.2975 83.4300 83.1000 83.1300 3439 81.92 984 295 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.5000 83.7000 83.5000 83.5000 254 6.02 72 16 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.8075 67.8525 67.4425 67.5150 9287 820.70 12136 1645 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.2400 68.2400 67.8300 67.8925 4040 68.04 1000 220 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.5000 3 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.9000 52.9975 52.6625 52.7450 865409 81564.75 1545056 42256 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2500 53.3425 53.0400 53.1200 904997 16432.75 309103 5609 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.6000 53.6000 53.3525 53.4450 203223 2782.46 52031 925 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.3000 53.9000 53.2525 53.7375 112564 2183.68 40596 599 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.5025 54.2175 53.5000 54.0450 68320 1053.77 19510 260 USDINR 29-May-12 54.3025 54.3900 54.2200 54.2400 21397 29.13 537 37 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.5275 54.5975 54.4600 54.5900 8096 0.27 5 4 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.7500 54.7650 54.6225 54.7500 13581 160.56 2938 11 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.9000 54.9700 54.8600 54.9700 6398 110.38 2012 10 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.1000 55.1000 55.0300 55.0300 9667 0.88 16 3 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.1700 55.1700 55.1700 55.1700 7934 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.3100 55.3500 55.2700 55.2700 7102 0.61 11 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)