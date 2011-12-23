Dec 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 72,635.81 million rupees Open interest* : 2,179,887 Total Traded Quantity : 1,361,242 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 68.8750 69.2325 68.8300 69.1700 15273 768.98 11141 2021 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4500 69.7000 69.3175 69.6575 19377 227.59 3273 460 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.8700 69.9900 69.8300 69.9900 4552 15.24 218 37 EURINR 28-Mar-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.0975 301 0.56 8 2 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.6525 83.0250 82.6525 82.9675 7683 525.76 6349 1623 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.4500 83.4900 82.4500 83.4275 3949 123.28 1480 374 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.5000 83.7275 83.5000 83.7275 254 1.17 14 3 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.7500 83.9600 83.7500 83.9475 73 0.92 11 11 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.5775 67.8675 67.4425 67.7950 8665 419.65 6201 1096 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.9625 68.3825 67.8600 68.1100 4157 179.05 2629 311 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.1100 68.6500 67.9750 68.6500 25 1.77 26 7 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.6975 52.9900 52.6650 52.9425 737458 54612.85 1034046 31218 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.5150 53.3500 52.5150 53.3125 924949 12775.04 240200 5807 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.6925 53.6425 52.6925 53.5825 208092 1865.85 34889 573 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.3000 53.9050 53.3000 53.8950 121172 789.84 14689 233 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.9600 54.2000 53.8250 54.1400 71103 266.24 4926 109 USDINR 29-May-12 54.1575 54.4150 54.1575 54.4125 21395 56.33 1038 21 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.5000 54.6275 54.5000 54.6275 8110 1.42 26 4 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.7325 54.8975 54.6425 54.8225 13632 4.21 77 5 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.3500 55.3500 55.3500 55.3500 9667 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)