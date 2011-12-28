Dec 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,124.17 million rupees Open interest* : 2,316,919 Total Traded Quantity : 2,402,729 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.4425 69.5950 69.3800 69.5300 5879 691.38 9943 1317 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.7525 70.3475 69.7525 70.0750 29954 2299.04 32796 4565 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.1800 70.6750 70.1800 70.3825 5286 146.08 2071 341 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 3 0.35 5 1 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 83.2000 83.3775 83.1450 83.3225 2689 353.33 4241 710 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.3250 84.2475 83.3250 83.8500 8053 717.85 8554 2405 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 84.0000 84.6000 83.3600 84.2200 428 37.52 445 108 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 84.5000 84.5000 84.5000 84.5000 75 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.2950 68.4700 68.2600 68.4175 5843 302.94 4428 885 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.4700 69.2075 68.4525 68.9100 10539 662.22 9611 2144 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.3000 69.4800 68.0650 69.3475 77 5.61 81 36 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 5 0.35 5 1 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.0850 53.2475 53.0700 53.2175 579057 34036.32 639735 11979 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.4400 53.8850 53.4350 53.6025 1090744 78993.62 1471315 38865 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7600 54.1700 53.7350 53.8950 238044 7386.60 136872 2873 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.0200 54.4450 54.0200 54.2100 178261 3611.29 66535 1446 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3000 54.7300 54.3000 54.4625 85898 699.31 12820 310 USDINR 29-May-12 54.6200 54.9300 54.6200 54.7500 22270 70.00 1278 57 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.8725 55.1200 54.8725 55.0500 8994 14.45 263 14 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1700 55.3000 55.1575 55.2525 13268 62.83 1138 11 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.6800 55.6800 55.3800 55.3800 6448 5.59 101 7 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6900 55.6900 55.5500 55.5500 9847 8.35 150 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0000 56.0000 55.7625 55.7625 7931 2.84 51 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.7000 56.2500 55.7000 55.9325 7259 12.47 223 14 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.0000 56.0000 55.8000 55.8000 67 3.75 67 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)