Dec 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 81,452.52 million rupees Open interest* : 1,704,130 Total Traded Quantity : 1,502,279 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.5125 69.6200 68.7250 69.2400 28892 1072.17 15448 2977 EURINR 27-Feb-12 72.0150 72.0150 69.4275 69.5925 5472 86.16 1234 249 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.4000 83.6550 82.4500 82.6175 7283 798.97 9633 2277 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.5575 83.5600 82.2100 82.9250 466 62.13 746 212 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.3100 83.6000 82.4000 83.4000 86 1.67 20 16 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.1200 69.9900 68.7500 68.9300 10525 568.33 8231 1386 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.3000 69.3900 69.0900 69.1450 163 13.45 194 60 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.7325 53.8800 53.5400 53.6675 1083352 73091.29 1360531 39874 USDINR 27-Feb-12 54.0400 54.1700 53.8200 53.9550 235481 2805.15 51931 1966 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.3075 54.4425 54.0800 54.2400 168458 2303.66 42433 875 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.6750 54.7350 54.3700 54.4825 87154 500.75 9179 166 USDINR 29-May-12 54.8775 54.9500 54.6225 54.6250 22207 65.87 1203 34 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.0500 55.1200 55.0500 55.1200 8995 0.17 3 3 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.3000 55.3150 55.1400 55.1725 13652 56.77 1029 10 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4000 55.4000 55.4000 55.4000 6447 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5225 55.7200 55.5225 55.7200 9852 0.33 6 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.5000 55.5000 55.5000 55.5000 7931 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.9900 55.9900 55.6500 55.7450 7307 2.97 53 4 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.0600 56.3900 55.9725 56.3900 407 22.59 403 30 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)