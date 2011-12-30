Dec 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 79,289.10 million rupees Open interest* : 1,605,094 Total Traded Quantity : 1,471,609 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.2600 69.4375 69.1450 69.2075 29704 826.94 11935 2288 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.6300 69.8175 69.5400 69.5650 5476 22.99 330 97 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.7775 69.7775 69.7775 69.7775 303 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.6500 82.7675 82.3700 82.5575 6651 413.88 5011 1411 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.8000 83.1000 82.7725 82.9600 642 42.66 514 135 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.1000 83.1000 83.1000 83.1000 85 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.0100 69.1750 68.8450 69.0225 10844 293.06 4246 824 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.1700 69.3600 69.1700 69.3025 203 6.24 90 50 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.6125 53.6750 53.4250 53.4900 1024262 69521.23 1298165 35044 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.8500 53.9575 53.7100 53.8025 204663 6020.70 111802 2139 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.1525 54.2100 53.9575 54.0450 182484 1852.10 34251 717 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3850 54.5150 54.3300 54.3425 87095 133.72 2458 75 USDINR 29-May-12 54.6650 54.6925 54.5650 54.6025 22012 15.29 280 13 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9550 54.9550 54.7875 54.8375 8865 28.50 519 7 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1000 55.2000 54.9900 54.9900 13674 22.24 404 10 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3300 55.3675 55.2200 55.2200 6447 12.18 220 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7225 56.0500 55.7225 55.8575 1684 77.21 1382 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)