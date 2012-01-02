India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 44,033.60 million rupees Open interest* : 1,674,938 Total Traded Quantity : 814,892 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3900 69.4700 69.2375 69.3525 29287 608.30 8772 1760 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.8900 69.8900 69.6000 69.7075 5535 82.39 1182 152 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.9925 69.9925 69.9750 69.9750 560 37.23 532 26 EURINR 26-Apr-12 70.2100 70.2100 70.2100 70.2100 144 0.42 6 4 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.7625 83.1475 82.7625 82.9700 6706 240.91 2902 889 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.3000 83.4500 83.2050 83.3700 729 28.60 343 120 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.5000 83.6300 83.3000 83.5500 107 1.92 23 23 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.2200 69.6825 69.2200 69.6075 11373 336.45 4839 937 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.6500 69.9200 69.5600 69.8450 237 5.23 75 53 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.5000 54.1800 53.4400 53.5850 1044173 38489.63 718415 21590 USDINR 27-Feb-12 54.1000 54.1000 53.7325 53.8875 216005 2418.39 44881 1092 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.2300 54.2300 54.0000 54.1200 195022 1674.54 30920 431 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.5000 54.5000 54.3100 54.4600 87225 81.31 1493 40 USDINR 29-May-12 54.5700 54.5700 54.5700 54.5700 22012 2.73 50 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9500 54.9500 54.8425 54.8425 8915 2.86 52 3 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1675 55.1675 55.0650 55.0650 13723 5.68 103 5 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2750 55.4000 55.2750 55.4000 6426 1.22 22 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6950 55.6950 55.5000 55.5000 9851 2.94 53 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.6000 55.8000 55.6000 55.8000 7931 0.28 5 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.8000 55.9000 55.7500 55.7500 7304 0.34 6 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4400 56.1350 54.4400 56.1350 1673 12.23 218 30 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: