Jan 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 44,033.60 million rupees Open interest* : 1,674,938 Total Traded Quantity : 814,892 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3900 69.4700 69.2375 69.3525 29287 608.30 8772 1760 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.8900 69.8900 69.6000 69.7075 5535 82.39 1182 152 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.9925 69.9925 69.9750 69.9750 560 37.23 532 26 EURINR 26-Apr-12 70.2100 70.2100 70.2100 70.2100 144 0.42 6 4 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.7625 83.1475 82.7625 82.9700 6706 240.91 2902 889 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.3000 83.4500 83.2050 83.3700 729 28.60 343 120 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.5000 83.6300 83.3000 83.5500 107 1.92 23 23 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.2200 69.6825 69.2200 69.6075 11373 336.45 4839 937 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.6500 69.9200 69.5600 69.8450 237 5.23 75 53 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.5000 54.1800 53.4400 53.5850 1044173 38489.63 718415 21590 USDINR 27-Feb-12 54.1000 54.1000 53.7325 53.8875 216005 2418.39 44881 1092 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.2300 54.2300 54.0000 54.1200 195022 1674.54 30920 431 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.5000 54.5000 54.3100 54.4600 87225 81.31 1493 40 USDINR 29-May-12 54.5700 54.5700 54.5700 54.5700 22012 2.73 50 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9500 54.9500 54.8425 54.8425 8915 2.86 52 3 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1675 55.1675 55.0650 55.0650 13723 5.68 103 5 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2750 55.4000 55.2750 55.4000 6426 1.22 22 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6950 55.6950 55.5000 55.5000 9851 2.94 53 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.6000 55.8000 55.6000 55.8000 7931 0.28 5 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.8000 55.9000 55.7500 55.7500 7304 0.34 6 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4400 56.1350 54.4400 56.1350 1673 12.23 218 30 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)