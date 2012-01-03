Jan 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,170.98 million rupees Open interest* : 1,851,471 Total Traded Quantity : 1,313,515 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3850 69.9000 69.3125 69.7625 31994 1329.83 19111 4064 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.7500 70.2500 69.7200 70.1575 6093 147.59 2111 419 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.0675 70.4700 70.0675 70.4675 628 7.51 107 25 EURINR 26-Apr-12 70.5900 70.5900 70.5900 70.5900 145 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.9800 83.8000 82.9150 83.4675 7668 874.72 10501 2351 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.3700 84.0000 83.3000 83.8150 2205 172.76 2066 274 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.8000 84.2300 83.8000 84.0350 212 14.95 178 46 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 84.2500 84.2500 84.2400 84.2500 1028 85.45 1027 17 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.6225 69.7950 69.4875 69.6800 11315 248.13 3562 597 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.7200 70.0000 69.7200 69.9250 379 21.39 306 119 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.4925 53.5925 53.4375 53.5200 1189166 63720.88 1190539 29700 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.9800 53.9800 53.7300 53.8075 219959 2028.76 37701 1187 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.1500 54.1500 54.0000 54.0800 218989 1775.62 32831 571 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3300 54.4300 54.3300 54.3650 87800 141.82 2608 42 USDINR 29-May-12 54.5775 54.6300 54.5750 54.5825 22034 46.96 860 19 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.8600 54.8725 54.8600 54.8725 9164 41.48 756 8 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.0700 55.0850 55.0375 55.0850 14470 68.89 1251 9 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2200 55.3300 55.2200 55.2225 7204 143.74 2603 9 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.3900 55.6650 55.3900 55.6650 9951 144.07 2601 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.9000 55.9000 55.4800 55.4800 7304 2.62 47 10 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.9900 56.0500 55.8100 55.8675 3763 153.73 2748 79 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)