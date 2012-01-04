Jan 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,771.04 million rupees Open interest* : 1,896,943 Total Traded Quantity : 1,684,356 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.8500 70.3325 69.1525 69.2750 29161 931.86 13405 2646 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.0200 70.0300 69.5100 69.6025 6777 92.01 1317 144 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.9600 69.9600 69.9000 69.9425 621 1.19 17 4 EURINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.5900 795 45.98 650 3 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.3975 83.8075 83.1350 83.2375 7038 1112.78 13332 3499 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.9300 84.0000 83.5000 83.5375 1714 133.71 1595 229 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 84.0500 84.1025 83.9500 83.9500 212 2.10 25 8 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.2500 328 59.27 700 3 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.5100 69.7375 69.4300 69.4900 11742 532.08 7648 776 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.9250 69.9700 69.7000 69.7575 408 19.26 276 63 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.3775 53.4850 53.2100 53.2775 1219529 79492.32 1490005 37181 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7350 53.7600 53.4950 53.5825 230277 6900.64 128665 2282 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.9500 54.0300 53.7600 53.7975 219632 792.78 14703 490 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3100 54.3100 54.0325 54.0950 85338 406.79 7508 161 USDINR 29-May-12 54.5600 54.5600 54.2500 54.2900 22002 70.36 1295 40 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.7300 54.7300 54.5000 54.5675 9347 15.62 286 16 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.9500 54.9500 54.7000 54.8100 14970 28.27 515 7 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.1000 55.1000 54.8950 54.8950 7169 1.92 35 3 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.2800 55.2800 55.0450 55.1675 9950 0.33 6 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.2050 55.2850 55.2050 55.2850 7931 3.15 57 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.3725 55.4400 55.3250 55.3700 7294 57.36 1036 8 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7400 55.7400 55.5600 55.6175 4708 71.24 1280 35 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)