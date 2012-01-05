Jan 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,652.6 million rupees Open interest* : 1,977,713 Total Traded Quantity : 2,122,406 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.1850 69.1850 68.2300 68.3375 24452 1850.13 27037 3867 EURINR 27-Feb-12 67.7350 69.3000 67.7350 68.6900 6243 161.52 2344 340 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.0900 69.0900 68.9275 68.9300 692 5.24 76 14 EURINR 26-Apr-12 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 144 45.15 651 3 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.1500 83.1550 82.5400 82.6975 7684 774.75 9363 1748 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.4625 83.4625 82.9000 83.0650 1375 230.44 2775 246 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.5200 83.5200 83.4500 83.4900 810 51.07 612 6 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.4500 83.5000 83.4500 83.4950 30 134.13 1604 9 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.5200 69.5200 68.8550 69.2375 11725 327.63 4742 852 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.7000 69.7000 69.1650 69.5550 318 16.53 238 91 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2650 53.3000 52.8550 53.1950 1254618 98850.54 1863089 48640 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.2000 53.5575 53.1350 53.4700 285250 9349.46 175351 2982 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.7950 53.8200 53.4075 53.7275 225859 1365.96 25508 649 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.9900 54.0400 53.7000 54.0150 84949 209.83 3899 145 USDINR 29-May-12 54.1600 54.2000 53.9275 54.2000 21562 76.58 1417 39 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.3500 54.4200 54.1125 54.4200 9222 33.32 614 20 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5000 54.6000 54.3900 54.6000 14972 7.34 135 9 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.6650 54.7400 54.6650 54.7400 6951 11.97 219 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.9500 55.0750 54.9500 55.0750 7929 27.64 503 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2950 55.2950 55.0450 55.2950 7523 31.48 570 21 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4850 55.5325 55.1300 55.4500 5405 91.91 1659 24 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)