Jan 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,771.61 million rupees Open interest* : 2,172,855 Total Traded Quantity : 1,659,124 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 68.2100 68.2100 67.6875 67.7125 23921 1446.31 21328 3427 EURINR 27-Feb-12 68.2700 68.3400 68.0625 68.1075 6253 205.21 3012 433 EURINR 28-Mar-12 68.3800 68.4500 68.3725 68.4100 645 13.95 204 34 EURINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.4000 594 30.70 450 2 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.4500 82.4625 81.9825 82.0150 7389 602.79 7337 1468 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.8000 82.8000 82.3500 82.3625 1777 64.38 780 162 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 82.8650 82.8650 82.7000 82.7150 358 37.64 455 6 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.0500 83.0500 83.0000 83.0000 433 33.92 407 9 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.0500 69.0500 68.5800 68.6375 11156 521.20 7586 1967 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.9500 69.0525 68.8225 68.9250 353 12.20 177 81 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 69.1225 69.1225 69.1225 69.1225 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.1475 53.1725 52.9225 52.9425 1374598 76264.03 1438887 36048 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.4200 53.4350 53.2100 53.2325 349805 7972.65 149640 2562 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.6175 53.6400 53.4675 53.4875 225385 531.56 9925 383 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.9125 53.9300 53.7625 53.7875 82902 273.27 5076 142 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0500 54.0700 53.9600 53.9775 21626 82.11 1520 34 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2875 54.2875 54.1425 54.1800 9222 20.41 376 15 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5100 54.5100 54.3650 54.4225 14978 29.14 535 10 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.6700 54.6700 54.5650 54.6500 7453 27.64 506 5 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7400 54.8300 54.7400 54.8300 8946 110.15 2010 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.9425 55.0100 54.9425 55.0100 8429 27.64 503 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1800 55.1800 55.0800 55.0800 7826 55.37 1004 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.3200 55.3700 55.2125 55.2475 8805 409.28 7405 33 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)