India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,771.61 million rupees Open interest* : 2,172,855 Total Traded Quantity : 1,659,124 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 68.2100 68.2100 67.6875 67.7125 23921 1446.31 21328 3427 EURINR 27-Feb-12 68.2700 68.3400 68.0625 68.1075 6253 205.21 3012 433 EURINR 28-Mar-12 68.3800 68.4500 68.3725 68.4100 645 13.95 204 34 EURINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.4000 594 30.70 450 2 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.4500 82.4625 81.9825 82.0150 7389 602.79 7337 1468 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.8000 82.8000 82.3500 82.3625 1777 64.38 780 162 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 82.8650 82.8650 82.7000 82.7150 358 37.64 455 6 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.0500 83.0500 83.0000 83.0000 433 33.92 407 9 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.0500 69.0500 68.5800 68.6375 11156 521.20 7586 1967 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.9500 69.0525 68.8225 68.9250 353 12.20 177 81 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 69.1225 69.1225 69.1225 69.1225 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.1475 53.1725 52.9225 52.9425 1374598 76264.03 1438887 36048 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.4200 53.4350 53.2100 53.2325 349805 7972.65 149640 2562 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.6175 53.6400 53.4675 53.4875 225385 531.56 9925 383 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.9125 53.9300 53.7625 53.7875 82902 273.27 5076 142 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0500 54.0700 53.9600 53.9775 21626 82.11 1520 34 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2875 54.2875 54.1425 54.1800 9222 20.41 376 15 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5100 54.5100 54.3650 54.4225 14978 29.14 535 10 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.6700 54.6700 54.5650 54.6500 7453 27.64 506 5 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7400 54.8300 54.7400 54.8300 8946 110.15 2010 8 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.9425 55.0100 54.9425 55.0100 8429 27.64 503 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1800 55.1800 55.0800 55.0800 7826 55.37 1004 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.3200 55.3700 55.2125 55.2475 8805 409.28 7405 33 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: