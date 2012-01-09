Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 110,515.99 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,191,949
Total Traded Quantity : 2,076,010
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 27-Jan-12 67.3875 67.6100 67.2225 67.3525 23893 1038.99 15421 3338
EURINR 27-Feb-12 67.8275 67.9400 67.6425 67.7375 7196 162.41 2395 333
EURINR 28-Mar-12 68.0325 68.1700 68.0325 68.1600 629 7.29 107 23
EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.4000 68.4150 68.4000 68.4150 189 108.93 1595 14
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.6900 81.8400 81.3800 81.4800 7861 765.18 9373 2433
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.2975 82.2975 81.7000 81.8125 1468 81.26 991 216
GBPINR 28-Mar-12 82.3500 82.3500 82.1000 82.1025 219 13.87 169 7
GBPINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0000 33 32.96 400 2
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.8975 69.0425 68.5500 68.7425 11262 195.55 2844 822
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.1475 69.2300 68.8400 69.0200 419 33.76 489 148
JPYINR 28-Mar-12 69.1900 69.1900 69.1900 69.1900 4 0.21 3 1
USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.0000 53.0875 52.7150 52.7950 1393066 95901.93 1813859 44273
USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.3300 53.3675 53.0000 53.0875 380678 7081.60 133213 3264
USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.6025 53.6325 53.2650 53.3375 202179 4447.33 83296 876
USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.9375 53.9375 53.5750 53.6275 82537 217.50 4049 138
USDINR 29-May-12 54.0850 54.0850 53.8000 53.9050 22014 121.29 2249 66
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2700 54.2700 54.0575 54.0675 9292 5.69 105 8
USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.4625 54.5375 54.2600 54.3400 14973 6.08 112 9
USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.4725 54.5175 54.4700 54.4700 7351 8.34 153 5
USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7500 54.7500 54.6300 54.6775 9488 58.24 1065 9
USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2675 55.2675 54.9625 55.0075 8174 66.44 1205 11
USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4000 55.4000 55.1100 55.2275 9024 161.17 2917 30
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
