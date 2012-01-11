India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,104.74 million rupees Open interest* : 2,229,573 Total Traded Quantity : 2,776,732 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.4100 66.4250 66.0400 66.2800 22340 1054.32 15912 2697 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.6100 66.8000 66.4375 66.6100 6215 147.70 2217 383 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.8375 67.0350 66.7250 66.8800 1728 94.03 1406 133 EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.0000 67.0000 66.9800 66.9800 259 5.36 80 10 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.3000 80.5700 80.0375 80.2550 8615 612.84 7636 1457 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 80.7575 80.9900 80.4500 80.6375 2555 115.93 1438 205 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.8500 81.0800 80.2000 80.9500 233 3.88 48 21 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.5100 81.1500 80.5100 81.0550 910 140.81 1730 12 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.5775 67.7750 67.2925 67.6075 11674 345.33 5115 801 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.7000 68.0000 67.5850 67.9525 572 32.49 479 88 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 68.3000 68.3000 67.8350 67.9000 10 0.75 11 7 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 67.2000 67.2000 67.2000 67.2000 7 0.13 2 1 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.1000 52.1450 51.7525 52.0425 1362442 123108.00 2369830 51253 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.3675 52.4575 52.0150 52.3800 412740 10248.45 196091 4068 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.3000 52.7450 52.1525 52.6775 201887 6880.87 131048 2072 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.6475 53.0450 52.6000 52.9950 88329 1689.54 31992 661 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0100 53.2775 52.8575 53.2075 37251 395.17 7443 180 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.3800 53.4300 53.1000 53.2075 10033 73.75 1386 34 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.4525 53.6550 53.3000 53.5825 15213 6.14 115 11 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.5525 53.6300 53.5525 53.6300 7655 0.32 6 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.7700 53.8675 53.7700 53.8675 10936 29.92 556 7 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.0000 54.1575 54.0000 54.1575 9417 1.41 26 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.2000 54.2500 54.1000 54.2500 8179 22.49 415 12 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5000 54.5000 54.2300 54.4875 10373 95.08 1750 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: