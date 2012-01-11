Jan 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,104.74 million rupees Open interest* : 2,229,573 Total Traded Quantity : 2,776,732 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.4100 66.4250 66.0400 66.2800 22340 1054.32 15912 2697 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.6100 66.8000 66.4375 66.6100 6215 147.70 2217 383 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.8375 67.0350 66.7250 66.8800 1728 94.03 1406 133 EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.0000 67.0000 66.9800 66.9800 259 5.36 80 10 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.3000 80.5700 80.0375 80.2550 8615 612.84 7636 1457 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 80.7575 80.9900 80.4500 80.6375 2555 115.93 1438 205 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.8500 81.0800 80.2000 80.9500 233 3.88 48 21 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.5100 81.1500 80.5100 81.0550 910 140.81 1730 12 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.5775 67.7750 67.2925 67.6075 11674 345.33 5115 801 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.7000 68.0000 67.5850 67.9525 572 32.49 479 88 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 68.3000 68.3000 67.8350 67.9000 10 0.75 11 7 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 67.2000 67.2000 67.2000 67.2000 7 0.13 2 1 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.1000 52.1450 51.7525 52.0425 1362442 123108.00 2369830 51253 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.3675 52.4575 52.0150 52.3800 412740 10248.45 196091 4068 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.3000 52.7450 52.1525 52.6775 201887 6880.87 131048 2072 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.6475 53.0450 52.6000 52.9950 88329 1689.54 31992 661 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0100 53.2775 52.8575 53.2075 37251 395.17 7443 180 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.3800 53.4300 53.1000 53.2075 10033 73.75 1386 34 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.4525 53.6550 53.3000 53.5825 15213 6.14 115 11 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.5525 53.6300 53.5525 53.6300 7655 0.32 6 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.7700 53.8675 53.7700 53.8675 10936 29.92 556 7 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.0000 54.1575 54.0000 54.1575 9417 1.41 26 4 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.2000 54.2500 54.1000 54.2500 8179 22.49 415 12 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5000 54.5000 54.2300 54.4875 10373 95.08 1750 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)