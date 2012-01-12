Jan 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 114,228.23 million rupees Open interest* : 2,130,525 Total Traded Quantity : 2,182,577 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.1775 66.2950 66.0400 66.1400 21089 1080.48 16337 2549 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.6025 66.6800 66.4300 66.5200 7977 177.86 2674 305 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.8000 66.8600 66.7000 66.8600 1673 15.09 226 27 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.9800 66.9800 66.9800 66.9800 1159 63.88 955 13 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 79.8550 79.8550 79.4175 79.5525 9155 817.39 10265 1736 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.9275 80.1775 79.8500 79.9100 2083 189.49 2368 260 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.3000 80.4800 80.1600 80.2300 235 6.90 86 24 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.0500 560 110.77 1377 6 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.7575 67.7575 67.3550 67.4650 11706 200.78 2973 784 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.9900 68.0000 67.7000 67.7625 584 29.05 428 78 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.0250 52.1300 51.7550 51.8400 1227143 99140.14 1908689 43240 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8000 52.8000 52.0800 52.1600 409619 7898.46 151110 2953 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.6925 52.6925 52.3850 52.4350 233282 2773.96 52773 709 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.8825 52.9325 52.6900 52.7175 90973 456.38 8639 233 USDINR 29-May-12 52.7300 53.2125 52.7300 52.9950 38736 627.25 11850 137 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.4875 53.4875 53.2300 53.3075 10184 15.25 286 15 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.8500 53.8500 53.4025 53.4025 15230 15.20 284 12 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.7900 53.7900 53.6000 53.6000 7407 13.44 250 5 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.8700 53.9850 53.8075 53.9850 11436 134.98 2503 12 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.1700 54.2000 54.0250 54.0250 9416 111.20 2054 8 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.3700 55.3850 53.3150 54.2175 9161 262.06 4828 30 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4500 54.5075 54.2850 54.2950 11717 88.22 1622 15 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NIR:> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)