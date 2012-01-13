Jan 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,335.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,215,356 Total Traded Quantity : 2,255,624 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.1225 66.4275 65.9800 66.1700 19668 1656.83 25019 4155 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.5925 66.8000 66.4025 66.5850 7600 118.32 1777 294 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.9150 67.1325 66.7500 66.7500 1687 8.70 130 18 EURINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.9800 559 40.44 600 2 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 78.8775 79.4400 78.8750 79.3500 8105 768.31 9697 2502 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.0000 79.8700 79.0000 79.7750 1472 100.18 1258 212 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.9300 80.0900 79.9300 80.0900 839 54.84 685 21 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.2500 80.3000 80.2500 80.3000 659 88.61 1103 6 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.9000 67.4600 66.9000 67.4150 11117 209.38 3113 648 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.4025 67.7000 67.3800 67.6725 846 43.52 644 146 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.7575 51.9450 51.4650 51.7175 1280569 103939.00 2014293 50164 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.0800 52.0825 51.7975 52.0375 433546 6607.47 127243 4056 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.4000 52.4000 52.1100 52.3400 235003 1507.91 28870 897 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.6000 52.6725 52.4300 52.6425 91630 401.11 7635 284 USDINR 29-May-12 52.8175 52.9200 52.6800 52.8625 37986 241.21 4570 141 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.0625 53.1300 52.9150 53.1050 21274 699.12 13170 46 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.3500 53.3500 53.1500 53.2700 15987 310.95 5837 32 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.3500 53.5425 53.3500 53.4300 7408 3.85 72 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.5400 53.7700 53.5400 53.7200 11435 0.32 6 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.9175 54.0000 53.7650 54.0000 7973 172.59 3207 40 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.0000 54.1400 54.0000 54.1000 7675 95.49 1767 22 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0300 54.2500 54.0000 54.2500 12318 267.13 4928 58 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)