Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,300.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,157,669 Total Traded Quantity : 2,111,235 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.8000 65.8000 65.3125 65.3700 16895 1882.45 28747 4619 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.3000 66.3000 65.7200 65.7950 8088 129.59 1967 417 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.3075 66.3075 66.1000 66.1900 3671 141.05 2131 31 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.6350 66.6350 66.5800 66.5800 549 0.73 11 4 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 79.4675 79.5500 78.9075 78.9775 7699 1150.71 14526 2855 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.8725 79.9200 79.3450 79.3925 1460 49.69 624 273 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.0300 80.1875 79.7500 79.7900 836 6.88 86 32 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.1500 80.2200 80.1250 80.1300 659 0.48 6 6 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.5800 67.6325 67.1100 67.2200 10923 240.90 3574 685 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.8000 67.8600 67.4600 67.5200 1222 83.89 1239 272 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 67.8600 67.8600 67.7500 67.7600 24 0.95 14 4 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.9200 51.9675 51.5600 51.6175 1174134 95990.67 1855016 44472 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.2200 52.2875 51.9000 51.9600 461587 7474.61 143542 4106 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.5000 52.5800 52.2000 52.2775 248374 1709.03 32621 748 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.8250 52.8800 52.5000 52.5375 92857 428.81 8143 242 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0750 53.1375 52.8000 52.8350 38255 78.75 1489 71 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.7500 53.3125 52.7500 53.1600 16829 293.37 5558 10 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.3400 53.4300 53.2650 53.2650 26186 544.57 10215 10 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.5000 53.6000 53.5000 53.5450 7909 27.90 521 4 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.7600 53.7600 53.6500 53.6500 11436 0.11 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.9500 53.9500 53.7825 53.9125 7972 56.68 1051 5 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.2000 54.2000 54.0300 54.0300 7675 0.54 10 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3500 54.4000 54.1225 54.1775 12429 7.71 142 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)