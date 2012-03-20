Mar 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 99,638.69 million rupees Open interest* : 2,535,758 Total Traded Quantity : 1,961,697 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.4000 66.7000 66.4000 66.6325 17280 759.49 11400 2061 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.9100 67.1975 66.9000 67.1350 10368 251.14 3741 504 EURINR 29-May-12 67.5000 67.5650 67.4650 67.5175 2012 54.09 801 88 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.0900 68.0900 67.7450 67.8000 481 2.31 34 4 EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.0150 68.1000 68.0150 68.1000 222 0.68 10 2 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.0025 80.1350 79.7450 80.0375 7489 551.29 6896 1738 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.9675 80.9675 80.3025 80.6000 6043 72.25 897 309 GBPINR 29-May-12 80.7900 81.1000 80.7900 81.0500 601 3.08 38 18 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 81.7000 81.7000 81.1200 81.4000 131 1.63 20 20 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.3725 60.4325 60.1800 60.3575 6819 331.22 5491 1225 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 60.8400 60.8850 60.6625 60.8300 1754 35.38 582 151 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.3000 50.5300 50.2775 50.4975 1338607 84308.95 1671891 40368 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.7000 50.9275 50.6825 50.9025 625669 10325.48 203086 2934 USDINR 29-May-12 51.0300 51.2650 51.0275 51.2425 142809 1299.31 25396 427 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.4000 51.5900 51.3750 51.5650 78351 317.60 6172 151 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.6950 51.8725 51.6825 51.8650 54525 185.27 3581 82 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.9800 52.1675 51.9700 52.1475 48438 479.65 9222 130 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.2250 52.4000 52.2250 52.3800 51674 41.97 803 18 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.5550 52.6300 52.3650 52.5825 36810 52.81 1006 6 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.7550 52.9000 52.7050 52.9000 5666 29.47 559 7 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.0975 53.1125 52.8800 53.0950 35316 221.14 4170 95 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.9000 53.3200 52.9000 53.3200 20952 130.00 2448 26 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.3900 53.5500 53.2200 53.4600 43741 184.48 3453 72 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)