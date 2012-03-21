Mar 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 114,373.30 million rupees Open interest* : 2,449,445 Total Traded Quantity : 2,244,206 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28/03/2012 66.8100 67.2825 66.8100 67.0200 16847 901.62 13437 2558 EURINR 26/04/2012 67.3150 67.7925 67.2525 67.5200 10622 216.95 3209 562 EURINR 29/05/2012 68.0575 68.1325 67.8900 67.8900 2433 61.60 905 88 EURINR 27/06/2012 68.0000 68.3150 68.0000 68.3150 614 11.56 169 8 EURINR 29/08/2012 68.6825 68.7500 68.6825 68.7500 8 0.34 5 2 GBPINR 28/03/2012 80.2075 80.5400 79.9600 80.3000 7678 688.06 8569 1982 GBPINR 26/04/2012 80.7800 81.1000 80.5600 80.9000 6195 79.63 984 352 GBPINR 29/05/2012 81.3550 81.5050 81.0900 81.0900 663 11.96 147 28 JPYINR 28/03/2012 60.4400 60.6700 60.1200 60.1825 6967 292.48 4844 1146 JPYINR 26/04/2012 60.9350 61.1000 60.6200 60.6675 1839 20.01 329 155 JPYINR 29/05/2012 60.9100 60.9700 60.9100 60.9700 419 4.21 69 6 JPYINR 27/06/2012 61.1500 61.4500 60.2800 60.2800 54 4.43 73 6 USDINR 28/03/2012 50.5675 50.7400 50.4575 50.6500 1208542 99135.81 1959009 42049 USDINR 26/04/2012 50.9500 51.1500 50.8750 51.0775 661791 9741.62 190867 4141 USDINR 29/05/2012 51.3325 51.5000 51.2425 51.4225 148295 1583.41 30820 682 USDINR 27/06/2012 51.6500 51.8100 51.5775 51.7050 79931 368.18 7125 196 USDINR 27/07/2012 52.0350 52.1025 51.8750 52.0475 54912 260.98 5019 115 USDINR 29/08/2012 52.3350 52.3900 52.1850 52.3000 50463 247.18 4725 96 USDINR 26/09/2012 52.5175 52.5800 52.4150 52.5650 51834 13.75 262 13 USDINR 29/10/2012 52.8000 52.8850 52.6200 52.8850 36808 0.95 18 4 USDINR 27/11/2012 52.9975 53.0900 52.9400 53.0900 6248 33.68 636 12 USDINR 27/12/2012 53.2500 53.3300 53.1500 53.3300 35051 120.24 2257 17 USDINR 29/01/2013 53.0500 53.6300 53.0500 53.5575 20984 213.62 3996 32 USDINR 26/02/2013 53.7500 53.8000 53.5500 53.8000 40247 361.02 6732 42 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)