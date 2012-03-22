Mar 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 163,419.33 million rupees Open interest* : 2,732,553 Total Traded Quantity : 3,177,948 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28/03/2012 67.2050 67.5050 67.1000 67.4200 17330 1559.39 23159 4282 EURINR 26/04/2012 67.7100 68.0325 67.6300 67.9625 12406 344.84 5081 944 EURINR 29/05/2012 68.2050 68.4500 67.7800 68.3875 2563 104.65 1534 164 EURINR 27/06/2012 68.6000 68.7500 68.4000 68.4000 1090 44.57 651 80 EURINR 27/07/2012 68.8500 68.8500 68.5500 68.5500 528 21.01 306 34 EURINR 26/09/2012 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 28 1.73 25 1 GBPINR 28/03/2012 80.6000 81.0825 80.5300 80.9600 7178 568.70 7037 1769 GBPINR 26/04/2012 81.1175 81.6600 81.1000 81.5600 6494 122.76 1508 645 GBPINR 29/05/2012 81.7125 82.0750 81.7050 82.0750 679 12.02 147 43 GBPINR 27/06/2012 82.3000 82.3000 82.3000 82.3000 141 0.82 10 1 JPYINR 28/03/2012 60.4875 61.8800 60.4875 61.7725 7388 773.26 12600 2210 JPYINR 26/04/2012 61.3000 62.3400 61.3000 62.2375 2456 139.40 2261 600 JPYINR 29/05/2012 62.2500 62.2500 62.2500 62.2500 419 0.19 3 3 JPYINR 27/06/2012 63.2400 63.2400 62.5500 62.5500 76 4.03 64 6 USDINR 28/03/2012 50.7350 51.3300 50.7350 51.2575 1445796 136369.00 2671676 56479 USDINR 26/04/2012 51.1600 51.7625 51.1600 51.7025 687844 18729.73 363728 8012 USDINR 29/05/2012 51.5100 52.1125 51.5100 52.0475 161006 2503.19 48319 1124 USDINR 27/06/2012 51.9075 52.4325 51.9000 52.3675 80461 410.45 7873 268 USDINR 27/07/2012 52.2700 52.7000 52.2700 52.6325 54723 190.07 3623 129 USDINR 29/08/2012 52.6000 52.9275 52.6000 52.9175 45436 327.62 6212 94 USDINR 26/09/2012 52.8000 53.1600 52.8000 53.1250 52099 14.05 265 14 USDINR 29/10/2012 53.1500 53.3500 53.0400 53.2825 36766 139.60 2621 17 USDINR 27/11/2012 53.4000 53.5700 53.4000 53.5600 6312 3.48 65 7 USDINR 27/12/2012 53.5200 53.7900 53.5200 53.7725 33516 333.24 6214 60 USDINR 29/01/2013 53.7125 54.1400 53.7125 54.0450 21186 27.98 519 22 USDINR 26/02/2013 53.8650 54.3100 53.8650 54.2500 48632 673.56 12447 143 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)