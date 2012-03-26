Mar 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,209.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,801,367 Total Traded Quantity : 2,584,681 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 67.6500 68.7675 67.6500 67.9950 13552 1574.52 23165 3522 EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.1100 68.9675 68.1100 68.5350 15846 512.14 7478 1048 EURINR 29-May-12 68.9000 69.0925 68.8725 68.9650 2770 49.45 717 82 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.2175 69.2525 69.1200 69.2425 1152 10.66 154 17 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.3250 69.5000 69.3200 69.4200 615 6.04 87 4 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.5325 69.5325 69.5325 69.5325 34 1.81 26 3 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 81.1725 81.5625 80.9950 81.5200 5928 692.93 8517 2292 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.7000 82.1800 81.6700 82.1475 7203 262.48 3201 851 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.4400 82.6100 82.3350 82.6100 782 19.04 231 48 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.9500 62.2700 61.7750 61.8950 6808 699.22 11275 1976 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.2525 62.7025 62.2275 62.4025 4379 552.18 8843 1480 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.9000 63.0000 62.7000 62.7000 416 0.50 8 5 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 62.9900 63.8500 62.1000 62.9675 54 4.34 69 7 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.2450 51.5200 51.1100 51.3325 1387456 98822.84 1924462 41167 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.6725 51.9850 51.5375 51.7975 803078 23101.91 446017 9240 USDINR 29-May-12 52.0000 52.3100 51.8725 52.1200 184860 4114.62 78868 1322 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.2450 52.6000 52.2400 52.4175 70263 1620.25 30898 422 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.5450 52.8750 52.5275 52.6775 50334 999.92 18974 243 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.8175 53.1400 52.7125 52.9600 45436 150.33 2839 61 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.2000 53.3950 53.1375 53.2050 53466 216.66 4070 43 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.5350 53.7250 53.4000 53.4300 36766 218.00 4074 10 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.7000 53.8300 53.7000 53.7000 5841 32.36 602 6 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.9100 54.1325 53.8200 53.8950 33105 248.06 4597 20 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.0175 54.3350 54.0175 54.1050 20881 37.78 698 17 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0100 54.4500 54.0100 54.3200 50342 261.43 4811 49 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)