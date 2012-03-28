Mar 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 187,710.23 million rupees Open interest* : 2,787,066 Total Traded Quantity : 3,641,029 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 67.7675 68.0300 67.7550 67.8675 8838 598.37 8810 1288 EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.2950 68.6000 68.2800 68.3825 22447 1487.51 21724 3016 EURINR 29-May-12 68.8750 69.0025 68.7500 68.8075 3861 119.65 1738 117 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.2500 69.2500 69.0875 69.0875 1284 2.70 39 6 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.1200 590 0.35 5 1 EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.9000 70.9000 70.9000 70.9000 83 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.2900 71.2900 70.7700 70.7700 764 90.78 1277 3 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.9700 81.4750 80.9700 81.2075 2019 396.34 4876 811 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.5000 82.1175 81.4200 81.5175 10709 594.74 7270 1885 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.4000 82.4250 81.9325 81.9700 761 11.89 145 38 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.4575 61.5750 61.2600 61.4625 3283 251.44 4091 717 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.1500 62.1500 61.6550 61.6800 7793 587.67 9497 1668 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.2900 62.4000 62.0150 62.0850 445 6.22 100 44 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8500 51.0200 50.8450 50.9100 907547 55141.88 1082397 13876 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.3000 51.5025 51.1900 51.2575 1175058 116318.00 2265567 34215 USDINR 29-May-12 51.6275 51.8350 51.4000 51.5875 274517 10329.33 199769 2272 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.9225 52.1300 51.8225 51.8750 74443 744.86 14337 302 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.3200 52.3675 52.1000 52.1400 52318 131.07 2509 89 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.6100 52.6100 52.3650 52.3775 45434 316.13 6029 55 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.8975 52.8975 52.6000 52.6750 53437 58.38 1108 33 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.1600 53.1600 52.7800 52.7800 36768 0.37 7 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2300 53.4000 53.0625 53.0625 4888 85.38 1604 7 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.1700 53.6175 53.1700 53.6150 33710 79.86 1502 3 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7800 53.8400 53.4125 53.5850 21024 2.63 49 13 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0200 54.0575 53.6000 53.6100 40135 83.23 1549 14 USDINR 29-Mar-13 53.8900 54.0600 53.8000 53.9475 4910 271.38 5029 33 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)