Mar 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 93,067.94 million rupees Open interest* : 1,906,629 Total Traded Quantity : 1,794,219 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.4800 68.6600 68.3900 68.5175 22571 1155.63 16861 2953 EURINR 29-May-12 69.0400 69.0800 68.8175 68.9425 4414 112.58 1633 210 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.3625 69.3625 69.3625 69.3625 1389 22.87 330 7 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.1200 526 6.20 89 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.7400 82.0600 81.4700 81.9050 11547 378.40 4624 1271 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.1850 82.4775 82.1725 82.4250 781 9.55 116 75 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.8000 82.8000 82.8000 82.8000 193 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.0500 62.8400 62.0500 62.7650 7598 506.18 8097 1613 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.6200 63.1750 62.4875 63.1450 457 14.98 238 89 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 63.0000 63.1500 63.0000 63.1500 54 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4550 51.7200 51.3050 51.6850 1181623 84672.34 1643309 35028 USDINR 29-May-12 51.7575 52.0400 51.7350 51.9950 302550 4428.18 85390 1536 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.0700 52.3225 52.0300 52.3025 75745 1112.37 21335 549 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4000 52.5800 52.3000 52.5500 52808 237.89 4537 129 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.6100 52.8300 52.5550 52.8200 45434 126.05 2394 85 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.8125 53.0900 52.8125 53.0525 53486 23.33 441 37 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.0350 53.3200 53.0350 53.3200 36785 1.22 23 9 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.3800 53.5200 53.3375 53.5200 4888 0.43 8 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4450 53.7825 53.4450 53.7525 33709 0.70 13 8 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7325 54.0075 53.7325 53.9650 21026 0.48 9 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9625 54.1900 53.9625 54.1850 40155 2.00 37 4 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.0900 54.3975 54.0825 54.3375 8890 256.35 4732 51 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)