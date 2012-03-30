Mar 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 106,722.5 million rupees Open interest* : 1,798,904 Total Traded Quantity : 2,060,177 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.7200 68.9200 68.1450 68.2700 22579 1453.69 21218 3821 EURINR 29-May-12 69.1100 69.2550 68.5475 68.6725 4472 80.91 1175 240 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.4500 69.4500 69.0000 69.0000 1226 47.46 687 54 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.1200 721 22.65 327 9 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.1900 82.3850 81.7800 81.9550 11734 783.25 9539 2402 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.7800 82.7975 82.2425 82.3575 882 36.32 440 184 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.7500 82.7500 82.4000 82.7500 216 3.96 48 12 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 80 0.83 10 3 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.8000 62.8700 62.1625 62.3725 8180 533.67 8536 1477 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.0975 63.1200 62.5400 62.7075 472 16.10 256 135 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1500 54 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5825 51.6350 51.1100 51.2225 1080259 95293.20 1855611 39539 USDINR 29-May-12 51.8750 51.9200 51.4450 51.5275 293784 5188.74 100400 2145 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.2000 52.2575 51.7400 51.8425 69492 1197.52 23016 492 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.3800 52.3800 51.9900 52.1325 53045 322.98 6186 150 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.2000 53.2000 52.2800 52.4325 45892 832.18 15793 141 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.8700 52.9000 52.5150 52.6550 53085 242.95 4600 27 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.1500 53.1500 52.7800 52.7800 36785 1.59 30 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.3000 53.3625 53.1400 53.1400 4886 0.59 11 6 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4500 53.5850 53.2900 53.2900 33700 4.86 91 14 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7550 53.7625 53.3625 53.4100 20480 36.67 683 19 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8600 53.8950 53.6000 53.6625 40179 5.59 104 19 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.2000 54.2200 53.7750 53.8975 16701 616.79 11415 147 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)