Apr 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 85,596.55 million rupees Open interest* : 1,789,807 Total Traded Quantity : 1,672,876 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26/04/2012 68.1100 68.2900 67.7050 67.9125 21723 774.42 11412 1812 EURINR 29/05/2012 68.2975 68.4425 68.1025 68.2825 4522 50.71 743 106 EURINR 27/06/2012 68.4500 68.5300 68.4500 68.5300 1222 18.09 264 14 GBPINR 26/04/2012 82.2900 82.2900 81.3525 81.5300 11341 387.90 4760 957 GBPINR 29/05/2012 82.1300 82.1300 81.8275 81.9700 877 17.38 212 76 GBPINR 27/06/2012 82.2000 82.3000 82.2000 82.3000 225 0.82 10 10 GBPINR 29/10/2012 81.0000 83.0000 81.0000 82.0000 0 0.82 10 2 JPYINR 26/04/2012 61.8750 62.8425 61.8500 62.1000 7864 296.23 4776 947 JPYINR 29/05/2012 62.4700 62.4800 62.1975 62.4125 441 6.11 98 53 USDINR 26/04/2012 50.9275 51.0300 50.7625 50.9725 1059932 76989.02 1513195 31287 USDINR 29/05/2012 51.2650 51.3600 51.0800 51.3000 304460 5212.35 101839 2170 USDINR 27/06/2012 51.8400 51.8400 51.3850 51.5875 68633 1058.18 20557 529 USDINR 27/07/2012 51.6600 51.9100 51.6600 51.8825 54199 230.86 4461 126 USDINR 29/08/2012 51.9000 52.1800 51.9000 52.1500 48017 288.15 5543 117 USDINR 26/09/2012 52.1825 52.4150 52.1550 52.4100 53304 21.41 410 27 USDINR 29/10/2012 52.4000 52.6550 52.3600 52.6550 37048 19.30 367 12 USDINR 27/11/2012 52.6300 52.8800 52.6300 52.8800 4875 11.50 218 8 USDINR 27/12/2012 53.0000 53.3800 52.8300 53.1600 33763 49.64 938 22 USDINR 29/01/2013 53.1250 53.3000 53.0275 53.3000 20479 59.53 1120 16 USDINR 26/02/2013 53.4550 53.5750 53.2100 53.4925 40181 70.34 1314 13 USDINR 29/03/2013 53.6100 53.7500 53.4700 53.6900 16701 33.78 629 23 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India