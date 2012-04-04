Apr 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,256.85 million rupees Open interest* : 1,932,244 Total Traded Quantity : 2,114,951 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.6000 67.7725 67.4100 67.5425 20898 900.92 13320 2250 EURINR 29-May-12 67.9575 68.1550 67.9200 67.9375 4230 89.68 1318 235 EURINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.5300 1065 10.76 157 1 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.1200 792 10.80 157 1 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.0000 69.0000 68.0000 69.0000 13 1.37 20 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.2500 81.7400 81.2500 81.4550 11498 722.19 8863 1724 GBPINR 29-May-12 81.8975 82.0850 81.8200 81.8575 894 17.61 215 84 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.3500 82.4500 82.3400 82.3400 226 1.24 15 8 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.6600 62.5500 61.6600 62.4200 8259 541.31 8704 1338 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.4000 63.4000 62.2000 62.7350 456 8.15 130 42 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0500 51.4900 51.0500 51.3625 1181070 100624.00 1960210 39766 USDINR 29-May-12 51.3075 51.8175 51.3075 51.6825 303690 4273.24 82714 2339 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.6475 52.1150 51.6475 51.9950 82558 1225.69 23573 616 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.1050 52.4000 52.1000 52.2325 55583 194.38 3718 118 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.4025 52.6775 52.4025 52.4950 48673 92.35 1757 67 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.6750 52.9400 52.6675 52.7400 53288 42.87 812 24 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.7700 53.0600 52.7700 53.0600 36649 26.62 504 11 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.1550 53.3000 53.1550 53.2800 4876 0.32 6 6 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.3725 53.6100 53.3725 53.6100 33763 1.28 24 6 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.6500 53.7250 53.6500 53.7250 20979 26.97 502 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8000 53.9550 53.8000 53.9550 40184 0.49 9 5 USDINR 29-Mar-13 53.9950 54.2100 53.9425 54.0975 22600 444.61 8223 108 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)