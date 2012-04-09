Apr 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 85,305.18 million rupees Open interest* : 1,982,591 Total Traded Quantity : 1,642,926 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.4500 67.5225 67.1750 67.2950 19747 875.98 13003 1950 EURINR 29-May-12 67.7650 67.9300 67.6700 67.7000 4554 68.85 1015 177 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.0000 68.2350 67.7975 67.7975 1233 19.65 288 52 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.4500 81.9325 81.4500 81.6275 11335 576.56 7052 1165 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.2775 82.3950 81.9300 82.0900 1150 70.61 858 209 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.0000 63.4350 63.0000 63.2300 8153 382.41 6041 1219 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.5725 63.7625 63.5050 63.5800 500 25.59 402 195 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1500 154 8.38 131 20 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5725 51.6500 51.4025 51.4575 1192866 75664.15 1467992 29799 USDINR 29-May-12 51.8500 51.9750 51.7500 51.7850 330723 5604.14 108057 2103 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.2500 52.2600 52.0750 52.1050 94653 1258.80 24113 456 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.5400 52.5500 52.3500 52.4100 56408 135.11 2574 77 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.7700 52.8125 52.6500 52.6625 49248 62.86 1191 45 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.0150 53.0725 52.9025 52.9050 53606 58.36 1101 17 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2200 53.3700 53.1700 53.1700 36650 0.37 7 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4700 53.6050 53.3300 53.4200 5300 65.98 1232 16 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6500 53.7800 53.6050 53.7800 33763 0.16 3 3 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.9500 54.0000 53.9000 54.0000 21326 72.88 1351 9 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.1450 54.2550 54.1400 54.2550 40199 0.87 16 6 USDINR 29-Mar-13 54.3000 54.4600 54.2025 54.3500 21023 353.46 6499 48 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)